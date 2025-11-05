Wild Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, Pusha T & TDE Stories Chronicled In “100 Ways I’ve Almost Died…While Working In The Rap Industry”

Shocking behind-the-curtain stories with a bevy of A-list talent are detailed in the explosive new book 100 Ways I’ve Almost Died…While Working In The Rap Industry. In stores now, the book features A&R extraordinaire Matthew “M80” Markoff recalling dozens of episodes with Pusha T, Inspectah Deck, U-God, DMX, and others. The book is also available for free digital download here.

“I wanted to give the entire world an inside look at what it’s been like for me to survive the game for 20-plus years as one of the industry’s perceived most hated men,” reveals M80, who has worked with and had well-known online beefs with Pete Rock, Canibus, and others.

100 Ways I’ve Almost Died…While Working In The Rap Industry is already gaining traction with rap outlets. He gave an hour-plus interview with rap legend MC Eiht and Norm Steele on Gangster Chronicles, part of Charlamagne Tha God’s The Black Effect Podcast Network. Listen to the interview here. Additional coverage will be arriving soon.

A Toledo, Ohio native, M80 cut his teeth as a rapper. Four of his albums hit the Billboard Rap Top 100 Charts. As he worked his way into the music industry, M80 expanded his business portfolio into A&R and executive work. He has collaborated with a bevy of legendary artists including Rakim, DMX, Crooked I, Ras Kass, and others. M80’s releases have sold more than 19 million units.

Despite all that success, or perhaps because of it, M80 has been involved in a number of intense confrontations and situations where his life was on the line.

“I can’t change the reality of what it is, at least of what it’s been for me,” M80 said during his interview on Gangster Chronicles. “People look at the rap game like, ‘Man, I don’t like school…I just want to rap.’ I would pick a much safer life play than the rap industry…It’s a blessing that I’m alive to even write these tales.”