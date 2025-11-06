A$AP Rocky’s Manhattan Condo Flood Turns Into Million Dollar Legal Mess

Another day, another lawsuit, this time A$AP Rocky’s real estate luck just took a major hit involving serious water damage at his high-end Manhattan condo.

According to court documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the Grammy-nominated artist and style icon, born Rakim Mayers, is being sued for roughly $1.1 million by Chez Ni LLC. The claim alleges that Rocky and a local contractor, ADE Pro Painting, were negligent during maintenance work that eventually caused a massive flood inside his luxury residence.

The suit traces the chaos back to last December when workers reportedly left windows open during freezing temperatures while handling repairs in and around Unit 5N, the apartment tied to Rocky. The complaint says the combination of cold air and heating issues caused several hot-water pipes to burst, sending water pouring through the building and damaging multiple units below.

Investigators found that radiator valves had been left closed and key return valves were missing, preventing water from circulating properly. As temperatures dropped, the trapped water froze inside the radiators, cracking the pipes. When the ice thawed, it triggered a flood that left parts of the property soaked and unlivable.

Nearly a year later, the neighboring apartment remains in ruins while restoration work continues. The damage, described in the filing as “completely uninhabitable,” has become a major source of frustration for the building’s owners.

For Rocky, this legal setback adds to a growing list of courtroom entanglements, though his creative momentum shows no sign of slowing. The Harlem native continues to influence music, fashion, and culture at large. Still, this lawsuit is a sharp reminder that even those with the glossiest image can find themselves knee-deep in unexpected problems.