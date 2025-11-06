Crave Renews ‘The Office Movers’ For Season 3 As Season 2 Drops With Drake Cameo

Crave announced today that its award-winning original comedy series The Office Movers has been renewed for a third season. The renewal arrives just one day before Season 2 officially premieres, with all six episodes dropping at once for fans to binge.

The internationally distributed series, handled by Sphere Abacus, was created by comedic writer-producer duo Jermaine “Jae” Richards and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards, who also star in the show. The Office Movers follows two brothers navigating Toronto’s commercial office moving world, tapping into Toronto slang and cultural humor the Richards brothers have become widely recognized for.

Season 2 also comes with an unexpected cultural moment, featuring a special appearance from longtime collaborator and global superstar Drake.

“The Office Movers is a hilarious slapstick comedy that also has some heart,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Jae and Trey’s sharp, culture-savvy comedy keeps the show perfectly tuned to the pulse of the moment.”

The series is produced by Counterfeit Pictures in association with Crave, with the Richards brothers executive producing through Random Order Studios along with Clara Altimas and Counterfeit’s Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, and Anton Leo. Directors include Sebastian Cluer and Clara Altimas, with producing credits for Chantal Kemp and Counterfeit’s Chris Kelley.

The Richards brothers are represented by Odd Projects and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.