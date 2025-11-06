Gatorade and Netflix Revive Iconic Campaign With “No Ordinary Athlete” and Stranger Things Tie-In

Gatorade is teaming up with Netflix to relaunch its iconic 1987 campaign, “No Ordinary Thirst Quencher,” with a modern twist called “No Ordinary Athlete.” The campaign celebrates athletes facing extraordinary circumstances and launches November 3 across social and digital platforms.

A 30-second hero spot features Gatorade roster athlete and Stranger Things fan Myles Garrett, narrating a story that emphasizes moments bigger than winning or losing. Fans will also hear the return of the catchy jingle from the original campaign.

“As a huge Stranger Things fan, being able to bring what I do on the field and apply it to the “No Ordinary Athlete” campaign has been an awesome experience, and doing it with Gatorade made it even better. I can’t wait for fans of Gatorade and Stranger Things to see the show and the campaign – it’s definitely something special.” – Myles Garrett

The campaign revives the fan-favorite Citrus Cooler Gatorade in a limited-time offering, including five collectible bottles and a special Upside Down edition. Additionally, two limited-edition capsules—‘1987 Hawkins’ and ‘Upside Down’—will drop, featuring vintage apparel, ‘80s-inspired Gatorade towels, collectible shippers, and more.

“Gatorade has always been about fueling athletes to perform at their best, no matter the challenge — much like the spirit of Stranger Things, where pushing past limits, embracing teamwork, and facing the unknown created one of the most defining shows of this generation. The collaboration with Netflix is an exciting moment for our brand, extending the power of Gatorade beyond sports and into a cultural phenomenon that resonates with fans around the world.” – Anuj Bhasin, Gatorade Chief Brand Officer

Out-of-home activations will span key markets, including Times Square in New York City, Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and outside Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, home of Myles Garrett and the Browns.

Through “No Ordinary Athlete,” Gatorade combines nostalgia, pop culture, and contemporary sports storytelling to highlight the grit and determination of athletes in a campaign that blends retro appeal with modern flair.