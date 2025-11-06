Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Black Eye Stopping Purse Snatcher at Grocery Store

Giannis Antetokounmpo may actually be a real-life superhero? The Milwaukee Bucks legend was asked about a black eye he had following a loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Greek Freak revealed it was the result of saving a woman from her purse being snatched.

“Actually, I was in Pick’ n Save, right?” Giannis recalled. “While I was checking out my groceries, there was this guy who was about to snatch a purse from a lady. So I was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing? Stop!’ I went and grabbed him, and he kind of turned and elbowed me in the eye.

“I grabbed him, put him on the floor, took the purse, gave it to the lady, and the lady was safe. I paid for her groceries too, because she was in shock. The police came and took the guy into custody. After that, I just went back home, did some treatment, and took a nap.”

You can hear about it from Giannis below.