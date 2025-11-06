Ice Spice & Laufey Lead Kate Spade New York x NYLON “Holiday Duo-ets” Celebration at Chateau Marmont

Kate Spade New York and NYLON turned the Chateau Marmont Penthouse into a winter wonderland for the brand’s “Holiday Duo-ets” experience — a festive celebration blending music, fashion, culture and connection for the holiday season.

The night featured sing-alongs, piano-led performances, seasonal cocktails, holiday moments and a snow sculpture of Kate Spade New York’s signature Duo bag.

Brand Ambassadors Ice Spice and Laufey headlined the evening alongside model Reign Judge and NYLON Members, all carrying Kate Spade New York Duo bags. Notable guests included Kelsey Anderson, Rachael Kirkconnell, Zoi Lerma, Ava Michelle, Luna Montana and more.

Inspired by the brand’s “Spark Something Beautiful” Holiday campaign, the event brought the meaning of “duo-ets” to life — emphasizing shared moments, real-life friendship and the joy of giving. The Duo bag remains the centerpiece of the campaign, symbolizing versatility, duality, and the emotional connection that comes from meaningful relationships.

“There’s something truly magical about the holidays, especially when shared with friends,” said Kaisy O’Reilly, SVP of Marketing at Kate Spade New York. “The celebration captured the joy of connection and the magic of gifting that defines the Kate Spade New York holiday season.”

Kate Spade New York’s Holiday Gift Guide — available now on katespade.com — further expands the spirit of the campaign, cementing the brand as a premier destination for holiday gifting this season.