Jaafar Jackson Shines In First Look At Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer

The first trailer for Michael, the long-awaited biopic about the King of Pop, has finally arrived, giving fans an emotional first look at Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of his legendary uncle, Michael Jackson.

The teaser captures the essence of MJ’s extraordinary journey, tracing his evolution from a young Motown prodigy to the global phenomenon behind Thriller. Audiences are treated to glimpses of electrifying concert moments, intricate choreography, and cinematic recreations of some of his most iconic visuals, including a haunting take on the Thrillersequence that helped define an era.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan, Michael aims to deliver a layered portrayal of the artist’s life while balancing the magic of his performances with the immense pressure of superstardom. Fuqua, known for his work on Training Day and The Equalizer, described the project as “a human story about a man who changed the world through music but faced struggles few could imagine.”

Jaafar Jackson’s performance has already drawn praise across socials, with fans pointing out not only his uncanny resemblance to his uncle but also his natural charisma and stage command. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Miles Teller as music attorney John Branca.

While anticipation for Michael continues to grow, the trailer hints that the film will explore both the triumphs and complexities that shaped one of the most transformative figures in music history. For fans, it is a striking reminder of why Michael Jackson’s artistry continues to resonate across generations.

Check out the trailer here.