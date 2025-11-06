Lids Taps Stephen A. Smith To Star In New “ALL CAPS” Holiday Campaign

Global sports retailer Lids officially launches its 2025 holiday campaign “ALL CAPS,” tapping Stephen A. Smith as the face of the new rollout. The campaign unites a dynamic cast of cultural voices including Quavo, Chase B, WWE Superstars Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan, Chicklet and Maleni, Chris Brickley, DJ me n ü, and media personality Peter Rosenberg.

Rooted in Smith’s signature passion, “ALL CAPS” amplifies individuality, fandom, and bold expression. The campaign includes digital video content featuring Smith debating, joking, and celebrating sports and entertainment with celebrity correspondents. The series will debut today across Lids’ social and digital channels.

“With “ALL CAPS” we’re giving fans a campaign that embodies that authentic spirit. Stephen A. Smith’s passion and personality perfectly capture the energy that defines Lids and our customers everywhere,” said Bob Durda, President at Lids.

The campaign rollout spotlights holiday product offerings like the Lids Exclusive New Era Black Realtree Collection launching November 6, alongside seasonal staples including New Era knits and A-Frames, ’47 dad hats, Mitchell & Ness graphic tees, and Topps collectibles.

“ALL CAPS” continues to cement Lids as a leader in global fan culture and premium licensed sports merchandise.