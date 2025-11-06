Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Fanatics Sportsbook For Cinematic New NBA Campaign

Fanatics Sportsbook is launching basketball season with major star power, tapping Megan Thee Stallion to headline its new NBA campaign titled “Explained by Megan Thee Stallion.” The three-time Grammy winner leads a cinematic, culture-forward series that merges the worlds of hoops, music, and entertainment in a way only she can.

Set on a dramatically lit basketball court, Megan commands a 25-piece orchestra performing an orchestral remix of her hit “Savage.” As she conducts musicians dressed in NBA team colors, she breaks down why Fanatics is redefining the betting experience — focusing on FanCash rewards and the brand’s Fair Play injury protection.

The campaign highlights how FanCash is earned on bets — win or lose — and can be redeemed across Fanatics for official NBA gear, tickets, collectibles, experiences, Bonus Bets, and more. The spot ends on Fanatics’ claim: “Winning Hits Different Here.”

Fanatics exec Selena Kalvaria says Megan is the perfect cultural anchor to show how the sportsbook is reshaping fandom at the intersection of culture and competition.

Another spot arrives later this month, expanding Fair Play injury protection to the entire first half of every NBA regular season game during 2025-26 — the most generous bet protection in the industry.

The campaign will run all NBA season across social, TV, OLV, podcasts, OOH, and influencer placements, with special integrations for the In-Season Tournament, All-Star Weekend, and the Playoffs.