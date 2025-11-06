Mike Epps Slated To Headline “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour 2026

BMN Entertainment, the powerhouse behind some of the nation’s biggest and funniest live shows, proudly announces the return of We Them One’s Comedy Tour for 2026 — headlined by NAACP Award-winning actor and comedian Mike Epps, and hosted by the “comedian’s comedian,” Tony T. Roberts.

After a record-breaking 2025 run that packed arenas and made over half a million fans erupt with laughter, the ultimate comedy experience is back—bigger, bolder, and wilder than ever. This time around, Epps, known for his standout roles in Friday, Sparkle, Jumping the Broom, and Netflix’s The Upshaws, will lead the charge, while Roberts keeps the energy high with his razor-sharp wit and signature unpredictability.

“They said, ‘Mike, you want to headline this year?’ I said, ‘For the right money… (laughing) those are just jokes!’” Epps joked. “We’re about to hit the road and cut up. I’m bringing that real Friday energy every night. We’ve been building something special with the We Them One’s tour, and the fans have made it what it is. Now it’s time to turn it all the way up — more cities, more laughs, and a whole lotta love.”

The We Them One’s Comedy Tour 2026 will hit 36 cities nationwide, featuring an all-star lineup of comedic heavyweights including Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Jayski, Just Nesh, Karlous Miller, Mojo Brookzz, Navv Green, and T.K. Kirkland, with surprise guests to be announced along the way.

More than just a tour, We Them One’s has evolved into a movement — a cultural phenomenon where stand-up meets social media and the culture shows up. From viral moments to sold-out arenas, the comedians on this roster bring side-splitting humor, real talk, and a deep sense of community everywhere they go.

Blitz Media Group, led by Jodi Williams and Michelle Campbell, returns to the BMN team as the official Agency of Record. Together, Blitz and BMN are set to expand the tour’s national footprint, elevate fan engagement, and deliver an unforgettable comedy experience coast to coast.

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Dates:

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 -KFC Yum Center Louisville KY

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 – The Armory | Minneapolis, MN

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse| Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 – Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 – Nationwide Arena| Columbus, OH

Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 – The Liacouras Center | Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 – Hampton Coliseum| Hampton, VA

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 – Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, March 1, 2026 – EagleBank Arena | Fairfax, VA

Friday, March 6, 2026 – Landers Center| Southaven, MS

Saturday, March 7, 2026 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Biloxi, MS

Sunday, March 8, 2026 – H-E-B Center | Austin, TX

Friday, March 13, 2026 – Wolstein Center | Cleveland, OH

Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Little Caesars Arena| Detroit, MI

Friday, March 20, 2026 – Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – Legacy Arena| Birmingham, AL

Sunday, March 22, 2026 – Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

Friday, March 27, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena| Nashville, TN

Saturday, March 28, 2026 – First Horizon Coliseum | Greensboro, NC

Sunday, March 29, 2026 – Spectrum Center| Charlotte, NC

Friday, April 3, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena| Tampa, FL

Saturday, April 4, 2026 – Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, SC

Sunday, April 5, 2026 – State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

Saturday, April 11, 2026 – Intuit Dome | Inglewood, CA

Sunday, April 12, 2026 – Oakland Arena | Oakland, CA

Friday, April 17, 2026 – Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Van Adel Arena | Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, April 24, 2026 – Chaifetz Arena | St. Louis, MO

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Wintrust Arena | Chicago, IL

Friday, May 1, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena | Baltimore, MD

Saturday, May 2, 2026 – Boardwalk Hall | Atlantic City, NJ

Friday, May 8, 2026 – Texas Trust CU Theatre| Grand Prairie, TX

Saturday, May 9, 2026 – Toyota Center | Houston, TX

Sunday, May 17, 2026 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Hollywood, FL

Friday, May 22, 2026 – Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 23, 2026 – Resorts World | Las Vegas, NV