Monica and Ant Wilson Partner With V-103 to Feed Atlanta This Thanksgiving

Monica and Ant Wilson are joining forces with The People Station V-103 for this year’s Feeding Atlanta initiative, serving hot meals to those in need on November 26 at the Municipal Court of Atlanta. The community event will bring volunteers, local leaders, and supporters together to help make a direct impact ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Organizers are calling for volunteers to sign up and help serve meals, assist distribution, and support operations throughout the day. Those interested in giving back are encouraged to fill out the form provided to be added to the official volunteer list. This year’s Feeding Atlanta aims to support as many families as possible.