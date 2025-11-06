Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear

New York Knicks Wear Kith Collection During Kith Night at MSG

November 6, 2025
Shawn Grant

The New York Knicks put fashion front and center on Wednesday night as players wore pieces from the new Kith for the New York Knicks 2025 collection at Madison Square Garden for Kith Night.

Hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 5, the activation highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Kith and the Knicks, uniting basketball and lifestyle through premium design and culture-driving apparel.

The partnership continues to strengthen Kith’s imprint on the NBA stage and showcases the growing crossover between high fashion and on-court influence.

Mohamed Diawara wearing the Kith for the New York Knicks Mash Up Braxton Vintage Hoodie
Miles McBride wearing the Kith & AVIREX for the New York Knicks Patrick Ewing Legend Jacket
Josh Hart wearing the Kith & AVIREX for the New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Icon Jacket
Karl Anthony Towns wearing the Kith for the New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Wool Varsity Jacket
Jalen Brunson wearing the Kith & AVIREX for the New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Icon Jacket
Jordan Clarkson wearing the Kith for the New York Knicks Leather Moto Jacket