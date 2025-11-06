New York Knicks Wear Kith Collection During Kith Night at MSG

The New York Knicks put fashion front and center on Wednesday night as players wore pieces from the new Kith for the New York Knicks 2025 collection at Madison Square Garden for Kith Night.

Hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 5, the activation highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Kith and the Knicks, uniting basketball and lifestyle through premium design and culture-driving apparel.

The partnership continues to strengthen Kith’s imprint on the NBA stage and showcases the growing crossover between high fashion and on-court influence.