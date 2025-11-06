Rooted in Concrete: SNIPES and Timberland Launch Exclusive Boot Honoring Urban Resilience

SNIPES and Timberland have joined forces to celebrate the unshakeable spirit of city life with their new collaboration: the limited-edition “Rooted in Concrete” boot. This partnership, which marks a decade of shared commitment between the global sneaker and streetwear retailer and the iconic boot brand, honors the streets where culture is created and resilience thrives.

The Design: Roots That Push Through Pavement

The SNIPES x Timberland “Rooted in Concrete” silhouette reimagines the classic Timberland® Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot, grounding it—quite literally—in the urban landscape. The boot features a distinctive debossed root motif that cleverly transforms Timberland’s signature tree logo into a powerful symbol of deep resilience.

The classic wheat colorway remains untouched, preserving the boot’s timeless appeal. Built on Timberland’s legendary 6-inch platform, the boot includes essential features like Timberland Premium Leather, waterproof seam-sealed construction, and anti-fatigue technology for all-day comfort. The debossed root design on the front panel tells the new story: of roots that don’t just grow down, but push through pavement, finding strength in the city’s concrete.

Kelley Walton, CMO of SNIPES USA, notes that “This collaboration is about honoring the relationship between product and place… The root design symbolizes resilience and the ability to thrive wherever you’re planted—from Harlem to Brooklyn, West Philly to the South Side of Chicago, the communities surrounding our stores have shaped what this boot means.”

The Campaign: A Night in Harlem

The accompanying campaign brings the collaboration to life through an authentic, documentary-style film capturing the one-night energy of Harlem. The 60-second film follows the boot through the neighborhood’s rhythm—from Apollo Theater lines to bodega counters, Rucker Park lights to late-night diner booths. Shot with a raw authenticity, the campaign captures the durability and timelessness that have made the Timberland® boot an essential cultural staple.

Launch Details and Event

The SNIPES x Timberland “Rooted in Concrete” collaboration officially launches on November 13, 2025.

To celebrate the release, an event will invite fans to experience an authentic celebration of culture and resilience in the heart of Harlem. Program highlights include:

Live Performance: Featuring Harlem-born artist 27Delly , bringing the next generation of NYC sound.

Featuring Harlem-born artist , bringing the next generation of NYC sound. Panel Discussion: An intimate conversation about NYC creativity, culture, and resilience hosted by award-winning filmmaker Fred Focus, featuring model and artist Annalise Azadian, designer Steven Barter (founder of Barriers), and visual artist Omi.

The exclusive boots will be available exclusively at SNIPES stores and online at snipes.com/usa in limited quantities: