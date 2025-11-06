SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested In Dubai On Attempted Murder Charges

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested and extradited to the United States following allegations that he attempted to shoot and kill a man at an influencer boxing event in Florida earlier this year.

According to multiple reports, the 37-year-old former All-Pro was apprehended in Dubai, where authorities say he had been living for several months in an alleged attempt to avoid prosecution. Officials from the United Arab Emirates coordinated with U.S. federal agents to return Brown to American custody this week.

Upon arrival in the New York metropolitan area, Brown was transferred to local law enforcement and is expected to be transported to South Florida, where the incident occurred. He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The charge stems from a mid-May altercation at a boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. The alleged victim, identified as Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, claims Brown became aggressive and tried to shoot him following a dispute.

Brown, who has maintained his innocence, insists he was acting in self-defense and alleges that several individuals were attempting to rob him that night.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has faced a series of legal and personal controversies since his NFL departure. His arrest in Dubai marks the latest chapter in a turbulent post-football career that has played out largely in the public eye.

He is expected to be held at the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections pending a court appearance in Florida.