Summer Walker Unveils ‘Finally Over It’ Album Cover Inspired by Anna Nicole Smith Wedding Imagery

Grammy-nominated R&B star Summer Walker has officially revealed the cover art for her upcoming third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records.

The cover takes direct inspiration from Anna Nicole Smith’s 1994 wedding photos with billionaire J. Howard Marshall II reimagines the controversial cultural reference through a modern lens. Summer flips the visual history into a bold statement on liberation, healing, self-worth, and regaining power on her own terms.

The imagery continues a new thematic universe she has been building since her viral MTV VMAs moment, where she walked the carpet in a Pamela Anderson-inspired look with an older white male companion — a playful nod to the visual world of Finally Over It and a symbolic closing chapter to her album trilogy.

The reveal follows a series of teasers, including a throwback 90s hotline ad, blurred versions of the album art across DSPs, and a lie detector video teasing fan theories about features and themes — all fueling anticipation heading into release week.