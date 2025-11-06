SZA Shuts Down Criticism After Performing Drake Collab While Touring With Kendrick Lamar

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming. SZA has never been one to let industry politics dictate her art. The singer recently addressed the chatter around her decision to perform “Rich Baby Daddy,” her collaboration with Drake, while on tour with Kendrick Lamar. The performance reignited debate among fans who viewed it as an awkward move given the long-running tension between the two rappers.

In a recent interview with GQ, SZA made it clear that her setlist choices come from authenticity, not drama. “Why wouldn’t I? ‘Poetic Justice’ was in the set list, so why wouldn’t I keep ‘Rich Baby Daddy’?” she said with confidence. Her response reflected a sense of self-assurance that has become a signature part of her artistry.

SZA also spoke about choosing not to take sides in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick, describing it as something between two “grown men.” “I didn’t feel the need to get involved,” she explained. “Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE; that’s my family. And I’ve known Drake for ages; we share a wonderful connection.”

Her comments highlighted her ability to maintain mutual respect and creative relationships with both artists while staying grounded in her own values. For SZA, collaboration is about artistry, not alliances.

Reflecting on her work with Kendrick, SZA shared deep admiration for his approach. “He’s such a professional human,” she said. “His methodical yet fluid approach is truly beautiful.” She added that creating with him feels freeing. “I just go with it. And I appreciate that sense of freedom too.”

As the debate plays out across socials, SZA remains focused on the music. Her poise and perspective remind fans that real artistry exists beyond rivalries, it lives in the moments of honesty and connection that define her work.