adidas Basketball Debuts Harden Vol 9 “Uno Chain” Colorway for November Release

adidas Basketball has officially unveiled the Harden Vol 9 “Uno Chain,” adding to the evolution of James Harden’s signature franchise. The Harden Vol 9 delivers versatility and performance with a full-length lightboost midsole for higher energy return, grid mesh ventilation for breathability, and a multi-directional traction pattern built for fast cuts and directional shifts.
The Uno Chain colorway releases November 11, 2025 and will retail for $160. Fans can purchase exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas retail locations, and select partner retailers. Visit adidas.com/basketball for full details.