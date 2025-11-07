Coco Jones Releases Soulful New Holiday Single “Skip My House”

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B star and actress Coco Jones is officially kicking off the holiday season with new music. The singer returns with her soulful new track, “Skip My House,” out now via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings. Blending her velvety vocals with smooth R&B production, Coco flips the traditional holiday narrative by declaring that Santa can skip her house this year — because she already has everything she needs.

Playful, cozy, and reflective, “Skip My House” honors self-worth, personal peace, and the choice to cultivate gratitude during a season often centered on material gifts.

Coco has become a rising force in holiday R&B. Last year, she dropped her festive EP Coco By The Fireplace and hit the iconic NBC Christmas in Rockefeller Center stage to perform selections from the project.

With “Skip My House,” Coco Jones continues to build her own lane in seasonal music while reinforcing why she remains one of R&B’s most compelling voices today.