Diddy Reportedly Caught With Jailhouse Liquor While Pursuing Sentence Reduction

That was quick. Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly hit a major obstacle in his sobriety journey while serving time at FCI Fort Dix. According to our friends at TMZ, the music mogul was allegedly caught with homemade alcohol inside the facility, raising questions about his progress and his chances of earning a reduced sentence through rehabilitation programs.

Reports claim the alcohol was a makeshift mix of Fanta, sugar, and apples that had been fermenting for about two weeks. Although inmates who violate rules are often relocated to different housing units, officials reportedly chose to let Diddy remain where he is, suggesting he was given another chance rather than immediate disciplinary transfer.

Fort Dix is known for offering programs that support sobriety and help inmates shorten their time if they maintain good behavior. Diddy specifically asked to be placed there in order to join the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can shave up to a year off a sentence for those who stay committed. This incident, however, may put that opportunity at risk.

Alcohol has been a recurring theme in Diddy’s public statements about his legal situation. Before his sentencing in October, he told the court that he was sober for the first time in twenty five years. In a letter to the judge, he wrote, “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live.”

Although people in recovery can experience setbacks, this situation introduces doubt around the progress he has described and the future of his rehabilitation plans. For now, he remains in the same housing unit as he continues serving his sentence, but this alleged lapse could affect both his program eligibility and his timeline for potential release.