Erick Sermon Announces Return With Dynamic Duo’s Vol. 1, Drops New Single Featuring Snoop Dogg & Nate Dogg

Hip-Hop legend Erick Sermon is officially stepping back into album mode. The EPMD icon announced his new project, Dynamic Duo’s Vol. 1, arriving November 21, 2025 — his first new full-length body of work in decades. The project celebrates the essence of partnership and collaborative chemistry in Hip-Hop, curating a lineup of some of the most iconic duos and pairings across eras.

To kick off the announcement, Sermon reconnected with Method Man & Redman for the explosive lead single “Look At ‘Em.” Now he doubles down with “Like That,” an all-star record featuring Snoop Dogg and a posthumous verse from Nate Dogg. The single is out now on all DSPs.

Dynamic Duo’s Vol. 1 will spotlight legendary tandems including EPMD, Mobb Deep, Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, M.O.P., Conway The Machine & The Game, Heltah Skeltah, and more, with Erick Sermon also teaming with 38 Spesh.

The project arrives via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro, marking a powerful generational bridge and a historic return from one of Hip-Hop’s most influential architects.