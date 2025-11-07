Fire Destroys Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra’s Home, No Injuries Reported

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning, officials confirmed. More than 20 fire units responded to the blaze in a frantic effort to save the property, but the fire was ultimately devastating.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. According to The AP, Spoelstra, who was returning from a road game in Denver, plans to coach Miami’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

“We are grateful to learn that nobody was harmed in the fire at coach Spoelstra’s residence this morning,” the Heat said. “Our thoughts, prayers and assistance are with Spo and his family during this time.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said flames rose “as tall as the trees,” with crews fighting the fire from the ground and the air. A privacy fence and tree cover slowed initial efforts, but the fire was contained to Spoelstra’s property, and no nearby homes were damaged.

Erik Spoelstra was spotted outside his home as fire crews battled the flames.



Property records show Spoelstra purchased the five-bedroom Miami home in December 2023 and had completed extensive renovations. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported around 4:36 a.m.

The Heat charter landed in Miami roughly 35 minutes after the fire was reported, underscoring the urgency of the emergency response.