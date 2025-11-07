GRAMMYs Unveil Best Rap Album Nominees for 2025

The Recording Academy has officially announced the nominees for Best Rap Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, delivering one of the most competitive lineups in recent memory. This year features multiple eras of rap excellence, with Clipse (Pusha T & Malice) securing a nomination for Let God Sort Em Out, GloRilla earning a nod for GLORIOUS, and JID being recognized for God Does Like Ugly. Kendrick Lamar returns to the category with GNX, while Tyler, The Creator rounds out the field with CHROMAKOPIA.

With legends, fan favorites, and new-school power all represented, the category is set to be one of the most talked about award battles of the year.