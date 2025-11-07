JON’ Revives Early 2000s Vibes with New Single “No Kissing”

Rising Brooklyn artist JON’ pays tribute to one of the most celebrated eras in R&B and hip-hop with his new single “No Kissing,” a modern reinterpretation of Chingy and Jason Weaver’s “One Call Away.” Produced by Nino, the track blends nostalgia with a fresh, soulful approach that honors the original song while pushing it into 2025.

JON’ says his goal was to keep the authenticity of the early 2000s while giving the record new life for this era. A short visual teaser is already live on Instagram, capturing his style and the energy behind the record.

JON’ is known for his melodic storytelling and is also a part-owner of 99 Wolves, an independent imprint focused on elevating new voices without compromising sound or integrity. With “No Kissing,” he bridges generations while celebrating a timeless sound.