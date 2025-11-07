JT Drops New Single and Video “Girls Gone Wild”

JT is back in full force. The Quality Control Music/Motown Records star unleashes her new single and video “Girls Gone Wild,” doubling down on her raw energy and unfiltered confidence. The high-tempo record finds JT leading the charge for bold, sexy women everywhere, adding another club-ready anthem to her growing streak of solo wins.

Directed by Emma Berson, the visual turns into a full-out celebration of women owning their power without apology. From topless moments to explicit twerk sessions, JT pushes the envelope and encourages women to live out their fantasies on their own terms — no rules attached.

The release follows her buzzing summer smash “Ran Out,” which recently received a new life thanks to Kaytranada’s inventive remix, blending her sharp delivery with his signature genre-bending production. “Girls Gone Wild” marks another major moment in JT’s ongoing evolution as a solo force in 2025.