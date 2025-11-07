Kimora Lee Simmons Is Back: E! Announces New Reality Series ‘Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane’

Fashion mogul and business leader Kimora Lee Simmons is making her highly anticipated return to reality television with the new series, “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane,” premiering Tuesday, December 2nd on E! Entertainment.

After nearly 15 years since she was last seen on reality TV, Kimora is ready to let fans back into her world. The series documents a lot of change and growth, focusing on her life as a powerhouse CEO, a dedicated mother, and a cultural icon.

The Life of a “Superwoman”

The show captures the whirlwind life Kimora leads as she juggles her many roles: “I’m the mom, I’m the dad, I’m the president, the CFO.” She proudly states, “My best is damn good.”

The trailer highlights her transition from primarily managing a “girl mom household” to also raising her sons, Kenzo and Gary, and bonus son, Jaden. Kimora, who is a mother to Ming Lee, Aoki Lee, Kenzo Lee, Gary Lee, and Wolfie Lee, describes her family life as “like the Brady Bunch but with no husband.”

The show also promises a look at her professional life, including her role as a fashion icon, the legacy of her first company, Baby Phat, and her tendency to be a “luxury hoarder”.

Family and Fashion

A key dynamic in the new series is the involvement of her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee. Ming is playfully described as a “little princess” who now works with her mother, while Aoki is called a “supermodel backpacker,” seen doing everything from working to getting coconuts from a tree.

As the trailer suggests, with Kimora, there is “Never a dull moment”. The series promises a raw and entertaining look at the incredible balancing act of a woman who truly embodies the title of “superwoman.”

“Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” premieres on E! on Tuesday, December 2nd.