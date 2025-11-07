Leon Thomas Earns Six GRAMMY Nominations for Breakout Sophomore Album ‘MUTT’

Leon Thomas continues his meteoric ascent in music, officially earning six GRAMMY nominations for his sophomore album MUTT, released via EZMNY/Motown Records. The critically acclaimed project is nominated for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, solidifying Thomas as one of R&B’s most impactful and innovative forces of this generation.

His breakout single “MUTT” remains a skyrocketing anthem heading into 2025, currently spending its second week in the Top Ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and an unprecedented 30 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Thomas’ momentum carries into the global stage as well, with his sold-out MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour kicking off on October 30, hitting major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta.

With songwriting, production, performance, and genre-shifting vision all converging simultaneously, Leon Thomas’ six GRAMMY nominations reflect a career-defining moment and a decisive cultural shift. MUTT isn’t just a successful album; it’s a statement body of work and a defining movement shaping the future of contemporary R&B.