MARCO PLUS Drops New Single “Jamal Crawford” Featuring Boldy James

Atlanta’s MARCO PLUS returns with his new single “Jamal Crawford” featuring Boldy James, out now through Roc Nation Distribution. The record pairs sharp lyricism with cinematic production, balancing hunger, faith, and ambition. MARCO uses Crawford’s elite handling as a metaphor for navigating pressure and making fearless moves. Boldy’s verse delivers a darker street-rooted element that aligns perfectly with MARCO’s tone. The collaboration blends Atlanta and Detroit energy while grounding the record in skill and intention. Jamal Crawford even teased the single on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.



