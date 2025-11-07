Meek Mill Announces One Night Hometown Show in Philadelphia This December

Grammy-nominated rapper Meek Mill is returning home for a one-night-only show in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, December 5, 2025. Promoted by Live Nation, the concert will spotlight Meek’s legacy, career milestones and lifelong connection to the city that raised him.

His last hometown performance at the arena took place in November 2022 when he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Dreams and Nightmares. Fans can expect a high-energy night with special guests joining Meek on stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 7, at 10 am ET at LiveNation.com.



