Offset Reportedly Rejects $10M Offer As Divorce Battle With Cardi B Continues

Offset and Cardi B’s split is getting more complicated by the day. According to multiple reports, the former Migos rapper has turned down a ten million dollar settlement offer from Cardi and is allegedly demanding half of their shared assets. Sources close to the situation claim Offset feels entitled to a larger share, saying he contributed to her brand’s growth during their marriage.

The ongoing dispute has taken a personal turn. Cardi recently accused Offset of delaying the process by making excessive financial demands. During a livestream, she claimed, “The only reason this divorce isn’t finalized is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes and give them one of my properties.” The clip quickly spread across socials, fueling debate among fans over who has the stronger case.

Court documents show Offset is requesting joint custody of their children along with shared responsibility for certain financial obligations that stem from their marriage. Meanwhile, Cardi’s legal team plans to present detailed records showing her independent earnings from her music, business ventures, and endorsement deals. Those close to her insist she built her wealth on her own and is prepared to prove it.

While both have stayed mostly silent publicly, Offset previously expressed regret over how he handled their relationship, admitting, “I should’ve respected her way more. I made bad decisions as a man. I was being selfish.” His comments painted a more reflective picture amid an otherwise tense legal back-and-forth.