Quavo and Yeat Drop New Single “New Trip” with Producer BNYX

Grammy-nominated artist Quavo has officially released his new single “New Trip,” teaming up with Yeat and producer BNYX® for a high-energy collaboration via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The trio built major anticipation last month when they first premiered the record during Yeat’s headlining performance at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

“New Trip” marks the second collaboration between Quavo and Yeat, arriving as Quavo’s fourth release of the year, following “Dope Boy Phone” featuring Takeoff, “Trappa Rappa,” and “Legends” with Lil Baby. Quavo teased the drop earlier this week on Instagram, posting the official cover art before the announcement.

On the track, Quavo and Yeat trade sharp flows and explosive ad-libs, while BNYX® drives the production with futuristic synths, pulsing bass, and dynamic transitions built for maximum impact.

The official music video is out now, setting up another strong momentum push heading into the new year and continuing Quavo’s busy 2025 run.