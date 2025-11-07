REASON Launches New 2025 Chapter With New Project “Everything In My Soul_BLUE”

REASON closed out 2024 by returning fully to his creative roots, ending the year with a run of singles and two-track drops that reminded listeners why he remains one of hip hop’s strongest narrative voices. Now, the former TDE signee begins 2025 with even more momentum, officially releasing his newest project, Everything In My Soul_BLUE, available on all DSPs.

Following the recent release of I Love You Again, this new body of work continues REASON’s ongoing evolution as a writer, storyteller, and artist unafraid to dive into personal meaning, emotional honesty, and lived depth.

Alongside the project, REASON also debuted a new visual for his standalone record “GodLines,” giving fans another look into this new creative era.

With this release, REASON is stepping into the year with intention and substance — setting up a busy 2025 full of music, output, and artistic expansion.