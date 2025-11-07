Stefon Diggs Confirmed As Father Of Newborn Daughter While Expecting Baby With Cardi B

There you have it. NFL star Stefon Diggs has officially been confirmed as the father of a seven-month-old baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs Lopera. The confirmation came after a completed paternity test verified the results through the mother’s legal team.

The child’s mother, model Aileen Lopera who is known on socials as Lord Gisselle, welcomed the baby earlier this year. Her attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, shared a statement with PEOPLE confirming the outcome. “We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father, and we are hopeful he will meaningfully contribute to the child’s life and co-parent with our client, who has had to do everything on her own thus far.”

Lopera first filed court documents in December 2024 while still pregnant, seeking a legal determination of parentage. The filing noted she was carrying Diggs’ child and requested both legal and physical custody, with visitation rights granted to him. In response, Diggs requested genetic testing to confirm paternity and stated that if confirmed, he intended to seek joint custody and share responsibility for related expenses.

Court records show that Lopera named the baby after the NFL player, giving her his last name. The details surrounding custody and co-parenting are still being addressed privately between both parties.

The paternity confirmation arrives just as Diggs prepares for another major life change. His current partner, Cardi B, recently announced that she is expecting their first child together. The rapper shared the news earlier this fall, expressing excitement about the new chapter in her life. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi said. “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

With two children now entering his life in the same year, Diggs is balancing professional success on the field with major personal milestones off of it.