Today In Hip Hop History: The Jungle Brothers Dropped Their Sophomore Album ‘Done By The Forces Of Nature’ 36 Years Ago

On this day in 1989, the Jungle Brothers, one of hip hop’s most innovative and forward-thinking groups, released their sophomore album Done By The Forces of Nature on Warner Bros. Records. Coming off the underground success of their debut Straight Out the Jungle, this project cemented the trio’s status as pioneers of Afrocentric rap and integral members of the Native Tongues collective, alongside De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest.

Comprised of Afrika Baby Bam, Mike G, and DJ Sammy B, the Jungle Brothers pushed creative boundaries with Done By The Forces of Nature, blending jazzy rhythms, funk, house, and African percussion with deeply conscious lyrics. The album’s sound was both sonically adventurous and spiritually grounded; a testament to their belief in hip hop as a tool for empowerment, unity, and cultural education. Songs like “Beyond This World,” “What ‘U’ Waitin’ 4?,” and “Doin’ Our Own Dang” (featuring fellow Native Tongues members Q-Tip, De La Soul, and Monie Love) showcased their ability to merge positivity with style, laying the foundation for what would later be known as progressive or alternative hip hop.

Thematically, the album was a celebration of identity, self-awareness, and Black excellence. It explored everything from social consciousness to self-love, while maintaining an infectious groove that resonated on dancefloors as much as it did in the headphones of thinkers and dreamers. The Jungle Brothers’ seamless blend of conscious lyricism and club-ready beats made Done By The Forces of Nature a rare achievement; one that uplifted without preaching and grooved without compromise.

While it never reached massive commercial success, the album remains one of the genre’s most respected and influential works. Critics have long praised its creativity and message, calling it a cornerstone of late-’80s hip hop’s golden age.

Thirty-six years later, Done By The Forces of Nature continues to inspire artists who see hip hop not just as music, but as a movement. Salute to the Jungle Brothers for crafting a timeless masterpiece that still resonates with rhythm, wisdom, and soul.