Tyler Perry Steps Up With $1.4 Million Donation To Help Families Hit By SNAP Benefit Delays

Tyler Perry continues to show that his heart is as big as his success. The filmmaker and philanthropist has donated more than $1.4 million to organizations assisting families affected by delays in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

Among the organizations receiving support are the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, the Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr. Each group focuses on addressing food insecurity and providing direct relief to families, children, and seniors hit hardest by the disruption of federal benefits.

Perry shared a statement with PEOPLE explaining why the issue struck such a personal chord. “If you’ve never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors, and to our children,” he said. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

He added, “Compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.”

A source close to Perry told the outlet that his generosity stems from personal experience. “Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless. Though he has achieved so much, those feelings never leave you. When he sees injustices like this, he always feels compelled to help.”

The donation comes at a time of uncertainty for millions of Americans who rely on SNAP benefits. The recent government shutdown created significant disruption for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program. A federal judge recently ordered that full benefits be distributed for the upcoming month, citing the harm caused by delayed assistance.

For Perry, the act of giving is both moral and personal. His contribution serves as a reminder that compassion can change lives, especially when those in power fail to act quickly enough.