Undefeated Claressa Shields Signs Historic $8 Million Multi-Fight Deal

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (10522994l) Claressa Shields stands for her introduction for a fight with Ivana Habazin in a women’s 154-pound title boxing bout in Atlantic City, N.J Shields Habazin Boxing, Atlantic, USA – 10 Jan 2020

In a landmark moment for women’s professional sports, undisputed heavyweight champion and boxing superstar Claressa Shields has signed a massive new contract, continuing her partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records.

The multi-fight deal guarantees Shields a minimum of $8 million, making it a truly historic contract that underscores her dominant status in the sport and her unwavering commitment to fighting for equality in women’s boxing.

A Champion’s Statement

As reported by ESPN, Shields—a five-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist—chose to remain with the promoter who has backed her since the beginning of her professional career.

Shields emphasized that the deal is about much more than money, stating: “This deal represents more than just a contract, it’s a statement. I’ve fought my entire career to prove that women’s boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity.”

She sees the partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records as the ideal platform to continue driving change: “Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring. Together, we’re building something that’s never been done before.”

The announcement solidifies Shields’ position as one of the most highly compensated female athletes in combat sports and confirms her status as a generational talent determined to elevate the entire sport of women’s boxing.