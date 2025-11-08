Jon Moniz in “Vivre de Paix” with WhyUS & Timal Garnier (Official Video)

Montreal, Canada — After nearly two decades in the music industry, Jon Moniz, one of Montreal’s most respected veterans, is stepping back into the spotlight with his latest single “Vivre de Paix” alongside WhyUS and French artist Timal Garnier.

A product of the real hustle era — when artists pressed and sold CDs straight from the trunk — Jon Moniz built his name on authenticity, hard work, and musical integrity. Having spent recent years creating for other artists, Moniz now returns to the forefront with a powerful international collaboration that unites Montreal and France under one message: living in peace.

“Vivre de Paix,” featured on Timal Garnier’s album “TURQUOISE (TGT Tome 7)”, delivers a smooth yet meaningful soundscape. The track was produced, recorded, arranged, mixed, and mastered by Yanis Kacem of WhyUS, and the song was written by Jon Moniz capturing the essence of balance, growth, and unity through music. The music video, filmed and edited by Mac Drip, adds a vibrant visual layer to the message.

Available now on all streaming platforms, the single showcases Moniz’s timeless artistry, WhyUS’s signature Montreal sound, and Timal Garnier’s French finesse—bridging cultures through rhythm and truth.