Today in Hip-Hop History: Pete Rock & CL Smooth Released ‘The Main Ingredient’ 31 Years Ago

On this day in 1994, Pete Rock and CL Smooth released their second and final studio album, The Main Ingredient, through Elektra Records. Today marks the 31st anniversary of this timeless classic that helped define the sound of the Money Earnin’ Mount Vernon duo.

Produced entirely by Pete Rock, the album captured his signature blend of horns, soulful samples, and jazz-infused drum patterns. Tracks like “I Got a Love,” built from The Ambassadors’ “Ain’t Got the Love,” would later inspire Jay-Z and Jay Electronica’s “Shiny Suit Theory.” Cuts such as “Sun Won’t Come Out” showcased Pete’s forward-thinking production style that continued to influence hip hop long after his collaborations with CL Smooth.

Though The Main Ingredient would be the last full-length project from the pair, its impact on hip hop remains undeniable. Decades later, the chemistry and craftsmanship displayed on this record still resonate as a reminder of an era defined by innovation, musicality, and authenticity. Salute to Pete Rock and CL Smooth for delivering one of the purest sonic experiences in hip hop history.