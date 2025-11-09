SOURCE SPORTS: MLB Pitchers Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Charged With Taking Bribes To Rig Pitches For Betting Scheme

The Eastern District of New York has quickly become the nation’s unofficial hotspot for prosecuting sports-related gambling crimes. Just weeks after federal prosecutors there unsealed a sweeping indictment involving multiple NBA figures, the same office has now turned its attention to Major League Baseball.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and bribery, accused of taking payments to manipulate pitches for betting purposes. The 23-page indictment alleges that the two deliberately threw balls so that gamblers could wager on balls versus strikes, a scheme that reportedly began in May 2023 with Clase and later involved Ortiz.

Prosecutors claim Ortiz was paid $5,000 to throw an intentional ball on June 15, 2023, with Clase receiving the same amount for orchestrating the pitch. The indictment further alleges that the pair repeated the act on June 27, earning $7,000 each. Ortiz was arrested in Boston, while Clase has yet to be detained. If convicted, both face potential prison sentences of up to 65 years.

Both pitchers had been on paid leave during the 2025 season while Major League Baseball conducted its own internal investigation, which has now been overshadowed by the federal probe.

In a statement to ESPN, MLB said, “MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest, and our investigation is ongoing.”

This latest scandal marks another stunning chapter in the widening intersection of professional sports and gambling. What began as an era of regulated betting and partnerships with major leagues is now revealing an undercurrent of corruption that threatens the integrity of the game itself.