4Batz Says He’d Drop Jake Paul In The Ring For Real

Dallas rapper 4Batz is letting the world know he’s ready to throw hands with Jake Paul. During an October 31 interview with YouTuber Brandon Buckingham, the rising artist made it clear he’s not afraid to test his skills against the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

The two were walking through Highland Hills, the neighborhood where 4Batz grew up, when the conversation took a sharp turn from hometown stories to bold claims. Around the 4-minute mark, 4Batz declared, “I will beat the f*** out of Jake Paul on five, on five,” sending the moment from friendly banter to a public challenge.

Runcho Da Youngan, a close friend of 4Batz, jumped in laughing, “He called out Jake Paul,” but the rapper stood firm on his statement. “I feel like I’d be in boxing for sure,” 4Batz said, before adding, “We can make this happen.”

For 4Batz, it wasn’t just talk for attention. His reason ran deeper. He said Paul “fought my f***in idol in my city,” referring to boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson. That alone turned his challenge into a matter of pride and respect.

The Dallas native even acknowledged the major money difference between him and Paul, joking that the YouTube star could probably toss out “like ten million” for a fight. Still, he made it clear he’s not backing down. “I used to box, for real,” he said with confidence.

Whether it was pure bravado or a genuine invitation to square up, the moment showed exactly what makes 4Batz one of the most unpredictable new voices out of Texas, unfiltered, bold, and ready to swing at anyone who steps in his lane.