Chance The Rapper Drops New “Back to the Go” Visual with Vic Mensa

Chance the Rapper releases the visuals for “Back to the Go,” reuniting with Vic Mensa for a grounded homecoming moment from his critically acclaimed album Star Line. Directed by Chance, the new video traces his six-year journey across the globe, from art fairs in Venice to his Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana, before returning back home to Chicago.

The visual features a live performance of “Back to the Go,” capturing both the heartbreak and healing woven throughout the record. The video also includes scenes from Chance’s recently wrapped “And We Back” tour, blending candid behind-the-scenes footage with on-stage energy and raw emotion.

Produced by Stix and Ephra, the song stands out as a quiet reflection on change and the emotional weight of returning home with more clarity and self-awareness than before. NPR recently highlighted the track as one of the album’s strongest examples of Chance reckoning with memory and loss, noting the mournful depth in his verses.

“Back to the Go” continues to reinforce Chance’s evolution while honoring the city, relationships, and artistic roots that raised him.