Clipse Confirm More Music Is Coming Following Massive Grammy Momentum

Clipse fans won’t have to wait another decade for new music. Pusha T and Malice confirmed during a new GQ interview that more Clipse records are officially on the way. The duo’s comments follow their massive resurgence and multiple Grammy nominations tied to their album “Let God Sort Em Out.”

Malice shared that the reception to the album has shown listeners are craving depth, intellect, and restored feeling in rap again. “We heard from the beginning that the feeling has been restored,” he said. “We just haven’t had it in so long and we’re bringing it to you. And I believe that there’s going to be more.”

Pusha T backed him up plainly: “There’s more music coming, man.”

Malice closed it out simply. “How could we not, bro?”

