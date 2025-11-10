Clipse Earn Five GRAMMY Nominations for Independent Album ‘LET GOD SORT EM OUT”

Clipse are officially back at the highest level of rap. The legendary duo of Pusha T and Malice earned five GRAMMY nominations for their independent album LET GOD SORT EM OUT, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. They were also nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and Best Music Video for “So Be It.”

This marks a monumental moment for Clipse and Roc Nation Distribution, with the critically acclaimed project serving as their first full-length album in 16 years and their first-ever fully independent release. The nominations further reinforce Roc Nation Distribution’s goal of empowering artists to deliver culture-shifting work without sacrificing artistic ownership or creative direction.

“This moment is the result of two artists staying true to their vision and continuing to raise the bar of what authenticity sounds like,” said Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini. “Earning five GRAMMY nominations independently is a remarkable achievement, and we’re extremely proud to stand beside Clipse as they make history once again.”

The momentum comes just as Clipse appear on the cover of GQ’s Men of the Year issue, where Pusha T doubled down on expectations for 2026: “Bringing home that hardware would mean everything. We going for it.”

Released July 2025, LET GOD SORT EM OUT debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums and Vinyl Albums charts, No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and No. 2 on Top Rap Albums. Pharrell Williams executive produced the album, with features from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend, The-Dream, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks and more.

Following a sold-out U.S. run, Clipse are currently touring Europe and have added additional U.S. dates in Virginia and Brooklyn due to overwhelming demand.