Eddie Murphy Says He Covers Funerals But Never Attends Them

Eddie Murphy opened up about his views on loss and tradition during a candid interview with USA Today, revealing that while he has paid for countless funerals over the years, he has chosen not to attend them.

“I’ve paid for many funerals, but I don’t attend them,” Murphy said plainly. At 64, the legendary comedian explained that the only funerals he has ever been present for were those of his father and later his stepfather. He recalled being just eight years old when he attended the service for his father, Charles Edward Murphy, and many years later, he attended the funeral of his stepfather, Vernon Lynch, who had served as best man at his 1993 wedding to Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy explained that he does not believe in funerals, calling the experience emotionally draining and unnecessary. “They shouldn’t even have funerals,” he said, adding that the ritual feels overwhelming and that he prefers to remember people in life rather than in loss.

This rare openness about mortality threads through Being Eddie, Murphy’s upcoming Netflix documentary that explores his decades-long career and personal evolution. The film features appearances from Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Pete Davidson, Tracy Morgan, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jerry Seinfeld, among others.

Throughout his life, Murphy has quietly supported those around him during moments of grief. He shared that he covered the funeral expenses for comedy legend Redd Foxx and musician Rick James. He also purchased tombstones for William Thomas Jr., known as Buckwheat, and Tim Moore, who played Kingfish on Amos and Andy.

For Murphy, generosity often takes the place of ceremony. As he put it, the act of helping others honor their loved ones means more than showing up to mourn.