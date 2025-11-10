G Herbo Returns to His Roots With New Album “Lil Herb”

Critically acclaimed Chicago lyricist G Herbo releases his highly anticipated new album Lil Herb today via Machine Entertainment Group / Republic Records. The 15-track project marks a full-circle return to the hunger, urgency, and introspective storytelling that introduced him to the world, closing a defining era and reconnecting with the foundation that shaped his rise.

Alongside the release, Herbo also drops the powerful video for “Emergency,” a reimagining of Wyclef Jean’s “911” that features a rare verse from Clef himself. Directed by LVTRKevin, the visual embraces stark minimalism with shadow-heavy imagery that reflects trauma, survival, and the lack of childhood innocence that defines Herbo’s roots on the South Side of Chicago.

The album rollout began with the explosive single “Reason,” produced by Don Cannon, which set the tone for Herbo’s sharpened presence. He later followed with “Whatever U Want” featuring Chicago icon Jeremih, adding emotional depth and duality to the project’s narrative direction.

Bold, grounded, and purpose-driven, “Lil Herb” stands as a homecoming moment for G Herbo as he steps forward into a new era without forgetting the soil he grew from.