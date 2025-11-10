Max B Officially Released From Prison and Celebrates With Surprise Appearance at Jets Game

Max B is officially a free man. The Harlem rapper has been released from prison and wasted no time stepping back into the culture. Max was spotted on Sunday on the grass at the New York Jets game, where he unexpectedly ran into Method Man, who was on the field shooting photographs for the team.

Max B runs into Method Man being a photographer for the NY Jets pic.twitter.com/v6SzgrtQ6L — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 9, 2025

Max B on the grass at the Jets game already…



Welcome Home 🌊



Karen Civil busting those moves 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TLM5FOAyYz — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 9, 2025

The moment sent fans into an instant frenzy online. Max B was initially sentenced to 75 years in 2009 over his alleged involvement in a botched robbery in New Jersey that turned deadly. His conviction was later overturned, and in 2016, he agreed to a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, which reduced his sentence significantly.

French Montana confirmed Max’s release with a celebratory post on Instagram, writing, “CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH. WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU.”

Max B’s release marks one of the most talked-about legal returns in modern hip hop history. His name, legacy, slang, and wave influence never faded during his time away, and his imprint remained present in the sound and language of an entire generation of rappers.

Now that he’s home, fans are waiting to see if Max returns to music, signs a new deal, joins French on tour, or even drops new music in 2025. One thing is certain — The Wave is officially back.