OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame With Emotional Speeches and Star-Studded Tribute

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony delivered a cultural milestone moment for hip hop and Southern music history, as OutKast — one of the most influential duos in recorded music — was officially inducted. Although André 3000 and Big Boi did not perform together, their presence was enough to electrify the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Saturday night.

During their induction speeches, both rappers exchanged warm reflections, jokes, and heartfelt banter that reminded fans of why OutKast changed the genre forever. André 3000 reflected on their Atlanta beginnings, emphasizing how world-shifting movements often come from the smallest places, saying, “Great things start in little rooms. We started in a little room.” Big Boi echoed the sentiment, looking out at the crowd and smiling at the massive generational impact that followed.

Big Boi later returned to the stage for a tribute set, joined by Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monáe, and Doja Cat — three artists who have all openly credited OutKast with influencing their creative worlds and artistic fearlessness. Tyler delivered a show-stealing rendition of “Bombs Over Baghdad,” channeling the urgency, chaos, and imagination that made OutKast’s catalog so groundbreaking.

The ceremony also featured a major nostalgia punch from Salt-N-Pepa — who were also inducted. They opened the night with a high-energy medley of “Shoop,” “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “What a Man,” wearing their iconic multi-colored leather jackets. During their acceptance, the duo joked to the crowd, “To all the guys who had a crush on us and had our posters on your wall, you’re welcome.”

The 2025 Rock Hall class reflects what historians and critics have said for years — hip hop is not only part of the musical canon but one of the defining drivers of global culture. OutKast’s induction locks in their legacy not just in rap, but in modern music as a whole — from genre-blending to boundary-pushing experimentation to entire future sonic eras inspired by them.

Fans can watch the full induction ceremony streaming now on Disney+.