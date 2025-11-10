Rod Wave’s Arrest in Atlanta Sparks Legal Firestorm Over Policing Tactics

Rod Wave was taken into custody in Fulton County, Georgia, on multiple charges that included possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, reckless driving, and possession of controlled substances. Authorities confirmed to our friends at TMZ that the artist was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department and later appeared before a judge who set his bond at eight thousand dollars.

His attorneys, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling, quickly came to his defense, claiming he was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta.” They further accused the arresting officer of being part of the department’s Crime Suppression Unit, which they say operates with arrest quotas instead of focusing on authentic community safety. “This quota-driven approach,” the lawyers said, “completely undermines true justice as well as trust in the community.”

The incident adds to an already complicated legal track record for the “Leavin” rapper. Earlier this year, he was accused of firing a gun at his Atlanta-area home during a dispute with real estate agents, a claim that reportedly violated a bond condition from a 2020 case. His legal team dismissed those accusations as “meritless” and insisted he was being unfairly targeted.

Rod Wave has also faced other legal issues in both Florida and Georgia over the years, including firearm and assault allegations. Some of those charges were later dropped.

Despite his legal troubles, Rod Wave’s career continues to reach new heights. On the same day as his arrest, he received his first Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. His legal team says they intend to prove his innocence and bring to light what they call clear violations of his rights.