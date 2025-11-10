Summer Walker Turns Heartbreak Into Energy With ‘Finally Over It’ Dump Truck Tour

Summer Walker is taking album promotion to a whole new level. In partnership with YouTube, the R&B star rolled through Atlanta this weekend with an actual dump truck to help fans toss out reminders of their exes as part of her “Finally Over It Dump Truck Service” tour.

The event stopped at Morehouse College, where fans were invited to throw away any leftover baggage from past relationships. “The Finally Over It Dump Truck will be riding all around Atlanta tomorrow picking up your exes trash,” Summer wrote on the Gram. “I’m personally stopping at Morehouse campus from 12 to 2 pm to help the Spelman and Clark girls throw his stuff away. All gently used items will be donated to charity. See you there.”

Dressed in a fitted sanitation worker outfit, the “Heart Of A Woman” singer greeted fans, posed for photos, and kept the vibe playful while turning heartbreak into something healing. After the event, Summer hosted an exclusive escape room-themed listening party, giving fans an early preview of her upcoming project.

The new album, arriving November 14, continues her Over It series and will be released in two parts, each with its own vinyl edition. Announced on October 24 through the Gram, the project plays off the vow “For Better or For Worse,” symbolizing Summer’s evolution and self-discovery.

Between the creative rollout and her fan-first energy, Summer Walker is proving once again she knows how to turn emotional chapters into cultural moments that connect far beyond the music.