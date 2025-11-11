50 Cent Jokes Back After Vivica A. Fox Tells The World Not To Date Him

More than twenty years after their short but headline-grabbing romance, 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox are once again making noise online.

During her appearance at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in New Jersey, the actress was asked what advice she would give her 17-year-old self. Without hesitation, Fox smiled and said, “Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no damn rappers,” sending the crowd into laughter.

Now 60, Fox reflected on how her past relationship with the rapper, which began in 2003 and ended less than a year later, continues to follow her. “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it,” she said. “I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more. But I did it.”

Her remarks quickly went viral, catching the attention of 50 Cent, who responded in the way only he can. On November 10, he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix, holding a red pill and a blue pill, a playful nod to choice and reality.

“Either way I’ma have that ass in the matrix. You know I love me some you girl, but damn it’s been 22 years Vivica,” he wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the comments, amused by his mix of humor and nostalgia.

While Fox’s comments leaned toward reflection and self-growth, 50’s post reminded fans why his charisma still dominates the digital space. Their brief relationship began when Fox presented him with the Best New Artist award at the 2003 BET Awards, and the chemistry between them became instant tabloid gold.

Two decades later, their story remains one of hip hop’s most memorable flings, now retold with humor, maturity, and just the right amount of shade.