Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Rihanna and More Hit ‘The Boy is Mine’ Tour in LA

Brandy and Monica made history last night in Los Angeles with a sold-out performance on their blockbuster The Boy Is Mine Tour, transforming the city into the epicenter of R&B greatness.

The energy inside the venue was electric as an all-star lineup of celebrities filled the crowd. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lewis, Blxst, and Yvonne Orji were all spotted in attendance, turning the concert into one of the most celebrity-packed events of the year.

Fans were treated to surprise performances from LL Cool J, Mario, and O.T. Genasis, each taking the stage to deliver unforgettable moments that had the crowd erupting in excitement. From start to finish, the night celebrated unity, longevity, and the enduring impact of two of R&B’s most influential voices.

Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour continues to set attendance records across the country, reaffirming their status as musical trailblazers whose chemistry, artistry, and legacy continue to shape the sound and soul of R&B today.